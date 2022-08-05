I’ve been enjoying spending time in the library. The air-conditioning is marvelous and the wi-fi is fast, but that’s not why I go there. I could get both those benefits in many lovely coffee shops around town. I go for the books.
My love of books started as a small child. Once a week during the summer, Mama would take her wild brood to the Neva Lomason Library. Going to the library meant rolling around in a wealth of paper and ink- oceans of words that invited you to take a dip. We would check out as many books as the rule allowed, maneuvering to the counter with arms so full of books that we could hardly bear up under the shifting stacks.
Remember the Summer Reading Program? It was invented by clever librarians to get kids to read books. Each year had a different theme. One year it was space-themed. One year it was an ocean adventure. My favorite was “Camelot.” If you read five books, you got to put your nametag on the first level. I think it was the “Knight.” Then 10 got you pinned to the “Dragon” wall. When you reached the ultimate level (25 books, if I recall), you got to take your index card nametag and pin it to the castle. Yes, it was made of refrigerator boxes and tempera paint. Yes, the moat was blue paper streamers with construction paper fish. But it was the grandest castle I had ever seen. And I had earned my rightful place on its walls by my love of reading.
All those books that formed my curiosity and instilled in me a love for learning? Someone bought those books. And in our library, it is probably someone that you know! When I was in the library the other day, I was browsing through the stacks and came across a few books that had legacy bookplates inside their front covers. If you’ve spent much time in the library, you’ve seen the stickers that tell you that book was purchased with donated funds, in honor of a certain person or organization. What a great idea- even a person who has passed from our midst continues to make an impact on our community through learning.
I asked my friend James Cooper about the bookplates. He told me that since about 1988, the Friends of the Library has been very successful in raising funds for Neva Lomason Memorial Library. They sell used books in the Barker Book House (next door to the library) and have other fundraising activities, but he thinks their best ongoing project is their Matching Funds Program. It matches dollar for dollar to anyone who contributes money to the library and the money raised is spent on new book purchases.
For someone who loves books and wants to make sure we continue to have a vital library to offer to our community, there are several ways to participate in this program. You can give to the library “just because” and help buy books and library materials that our community will use. A tax-deductible gift of $50 becomes $100. Or you can make a gift to the library that honors someone or something special. The library notifies the honoree and acknowledges the gift on a bookplate that is installed in each book purchased with the donated funds. Finally, you can make a memorial donation as an after-death tribute to someone who has impacted you or your community. Some people make ongoing annual donations as a continuing memorial to their loved ones.
James told me that it was always an unexpected and pleasant surprise to check out a library book and discover that it was given as a reminder of a friend or relative’s life. And this reminder lives on each time someone checks out that book! He recalled a long-time library supporter named Florence Mummey, who worked tirelessly to raise money for Neva Lomason Memorial Library. She was a stockbroker from Boston who retired here in Carrollton and spent over 20 years helping make our library what has become today. I always feel particularly lucky when I pull a “Florence Mummey” out of the stacks. She and all the other book saints are smiling down on us.
I think about being a child in that library, and thankful for the volunteers who populated the shelves for me. Those books were instrumental in developing my love of reading…and ultimately in my becoming a writer. Because of forward-thinking civic planners, we had (and have) a fine library at our disposal. Because they believed in the power of knowledge, my generation grew up in a place where ideas were discussed- where dreams of the future were planted. And that is a powerful gift to give to society.
