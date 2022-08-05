I’ve been enjoying spending time in the library. The air-conditioning is marvelous and the wi-fi is fast, but that’s not why I go there. I could get both those benefits in many lovely coffee shops around town. I go for the books.

My love of books started as a small child. Once a week during the summer, Mama would take her wild brood to the Neva Lomason Library. Going to the library meant rolling around in a wealth of paper and ink- oceans of words that invited you to take a dip. We would check out as many books as the rule allowed, maneuvering to the counter with arms so full of books that we could hardly bear up under the shifting stacks.

