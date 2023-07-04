“Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations…” — Deuteronomy 7:9, ESV
Have you ever been in that place where you’re praying for something, yet feel like nothing is happening? You hear God speaking to you. You might even feel Him moving. But you can’t see anything happening.
I want to encourage you today that if you’ve been in that place before or you’re in it now, you’re right where God wants you to be. The devil will always try to bring doubt when you’re nearing the fulfillment of God’s promise. He’ll point to what isn’t, so you’ll fear the future instead of expecting God’s best. But he can’t stop what God wants to do. Keep praying. Keep expecting. Keep believing. Something is happening. God is with you, He is faithful, and He will keep His Word to you!”
Don’t block your blessings trying to do people how they did you. Your words lose value when your actions don’t match. I don’t believe time heals everything. It helps, it does. After a while you won’t cry about it all the time. It won’t consume your every thought anymore. You do get better. You laugh and smile. You’ll even have a lot of great days.
But it’s still there. You just learn to live with it.
This is how things are now. So you get used to it. But, that doesn’t mean it goes away. It’s still in your soul. Still makes you cry when you think about it too much. Still stops you in your tracks when something reminds you of it. You’ll have those moments where your heart hurts really bad. I don’t think time heals everything, sure it gets better, but it’s a scar that never goes away. A broken bone that still aches on rainy days. A few nice words can help a person more than you think.
My friend asked a most important question. The most tragic thing a person can do is die without Jesus Christ. Where will you spend eternity — heaven or hell? The choice is yours. Choose life.
Ten signs you’re doing well in life: 1. You have a roof over your head. 2. You ate today. 3 You have a loving heart. 4. You wish good upon others. 5. You have clean water. 6. Someone cares for you. 7. You forgive others. 8. You have clothes to wear. 9. You smile. 10. You’re breathing. Be thankful to God for All things. A l ittle humor: The oldest computer was owned by Adam and Eve. It was an Apple with very limited memory. Just one byte and everything crashed.
My son, Jerome said, "My goal is not to be better than anyone else. My goal is to be better than I used to be."
