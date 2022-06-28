That you put off, concerning your former conduct, the old man/woman which grows corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind. ~Ephesians 4:22-23.
Let the Spirit renew your thoughts and attitudes. ~Ephesians 4:23 NLT
As you look back over last year, do you see a process of change for the better in your actions and attitude? Although change may come slow, it comes as you trust God to change you, and you can’t save someone whose not willing to participate in their own rescue.
Don’t confuse my personality with my attitude. My personality is who I am, and my attitude depends on who you are. To attract better you have to become better. You can’t do the same thing and expect change. Transform your mindset, upgrade your habits, think positive, and be hopeful and consistent with your evolution. It all starts with you and how you feel about yourself. Sometimes removing some people out of your life makes room for better people and if it doesn’t nourish your soul, get rid of it.
You can be friends with people for years, and it could take years to realize they were never your friend. I forgive people, but it doesn’t mean I accept their behavior and will trust them again. It means I forgive them for me so that I can let go and move on with my life.
Life goes by too quickly. So laugh, love, and try new things. Forgive, forget, and don’t hold grudges. Choose to be happy. It's funny how it actually takes real skill to choke on air, fall up stairs, and trip over completely nothing, and I have that skill.
If you can’t clean up the whole room, clean a corner of it. If you can’t do all the dishes, do a dish. and if you can’t get in the shower, wash your face. Always look for the thing you can do with the energy and focus you do have because little wins pave the way for bigger wins. One percent beats no percent.
Look at yourself in the mirror and say, "I may not be someone’s first choice, but I’m a great choice. I may not be rich, but I’m valuable. I don’t pretend to be someone I’m not, because I’m good at being me. I might not be proud of some of the things I’ve done in the past, but I’m proud of who I am today. I may not be perfect, but I don’t need to be. I am who I am."
You can’t force a person to show you respect, but you can refuse to be disrespected. I once saw this on a t-shirt, "I walked away because you were too busy finding faults in me while I was too busy overlooking yours."
Always remember that your present situation is not your final destination. The best is yet to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.