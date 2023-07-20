When I hear church music and songs, I am reminded of what my Momma used to tell me and church stories I heard about her.

It was from the days of when I was a mere toddler and when Momma carried me and my brother to every service possible at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God in Trickum Valley, Alabama, which is just down the road from Ranburne, Alabama just over the state line from Georgia, and later at the Carrollton Church of God on Aycock Street.