When I hear church music and songs, I am reminded of what my Momma used to tell me and church stories I heard about her.
It was from the days of when I was a mere toddler and when Momma carried me and my brother to every service possible at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God in Trickum Valley, Alabama, which is just down the road from Ranburne, Alabama just over the state line from Georgia, and later at the Carrollton Church of God on Aycock Street.
I don’t remember Momma singing at church, but she told me she sometimes sang in a trio for church services and that she played a guitar “by ear.” I don’t really know what that means, but I am sure she never had any formal lessons on how to play the instrument.
I don’t recall any of that firsthand due to my age then, but I am glad she told me. Church was in my growing-up years, and is now, a big part of my life, the solid Bible-based preaching and teaching, and the worship in the music and singing.
Part of the thanks for that is due in no small part to Momma, who not only sung the grand old hymns and other church songs in church but also at home as she went about her daily chores or while listening to a church service on the radio. She had a song in her heart and on her lips that left an indelible impression on the minds of her young boys.
To this day, those songs replay frequently in my mind from memories of those church days long ago and the same glorious songs and music I hear now every Sunday morning and evening.
A lot of this was brought to mind the other Sunday night when we heard a report during the evening service at Bowdon Baptist Church about the Surge 150 Music Camp which was held in June at Shorter University in Rome. Several young folks from our church attended this church music camp.
The “150” is from Psalm 150, verse 6: “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord (NIV). The Psalm tells us where to praise God, “in his sanctuary; praise Him in His mighty heavens” and why to praise Him, “for His acts of power, praise Him for his surpassing greatness.”
It goes on to reveal ways to praise Him, “with the sounding of the trumpet, with timbrel and dancing, with the strings and pipe, with the clash of cymbals, with resounding cymbals.”
This psalm doesn’t mention singing, per se, but many other scriptures do, for instance Psalm 95:1, “Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout to the Rock of our salvation. And in Psalm 98 and other places, we are told to “make a joyful noise to the Lord.”
I am far from being a singer, but I like to try. I especially enjoy congregational singing, but I suspect my contribution may be more of the joyful “noise” variety.
I am thankful for those in the church who have been blessed with talents from God in musical and singing abilities and that they use these blessings to lead in His praise and worship. I am thankful that my momma played her guitar and sung His praises while two little boys were listening and watching.
