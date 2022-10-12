Bremen Blue Devils - RB Parr Folsom - Rushed for 190 yards and three TDs including a long run of 82 yards in a 41-14 region win over Lafayette.

Bowdon Red Devils - DE/TE Asher Christopher - Had seven tackles including three tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 47-7 win over Forest Park.

Heard County Braves - RB Dereon Pearson - Rushed for three TDs including a long run of 54 yards in a 41-22 region win over Crawford County.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Gained 229 all-purpose yards with two rushing touchdowns and a 25-yard touchdown catch in a 38-28 region win over East Coweta.

