Work has been finished on I-20 recently according to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department.
That work includes an emergency crossover between the Tallapoosa and Waco exit.
The release stated that "this crossover will allow emergency personnel to respond to emergencies on the interstate quicker."
The process began last fall when Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams approached Haralson County Commissioner Ronnie Ridley and the Georgia Department of Transportation to identify and get the crossover location approved.
The location was permitted but special pipe had to be brought in to complete the crossover, according to the HCSO release.
“When we have emergency situations like medical emergencies or accidents that require a rapid response of emergency personnel, this crossover allows first responders to get to the victims quicker to provide care. Working to get this crossover allows all emergency responders to better serve our citizens as well those traveling thorough our jurisdiction on I-20”, Williams said.
Haralson County officials expressed gratitude to those who aided in the completion of the project including Georgia Department of Transportation area supervisor Johnathan Dukes, Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley, and supervisor of the Haralson County Road Department Terry Edwards, "for their help in making this crossover possible."
