A two-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning on Interstate 20 near Villa Rica resulted in fatalities.
On Sept. 12, at approximately 2:13 a.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers arrived on scene to a two-vehicle crash which resulted in two fatalities.
According to a GSP investigation, a 2022 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was traveling west on I-20 near mile marker 24 at Villa Rica in the right lane and a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on I-20 near mile marker 24 in the left lane.
The semi-truck and the Challenger made contact by side swiping each other, per GSP. After impact, the semi truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail then and struck a tree where it came to an uncontrolled final rest.
The driver and passenger of the semi-truck succumbed to their injuries on scene, per GSP. The passenger of the semi was identified as Harold Parker Church, 60. According to GSP, at this time the identity of the driver cannot be released. Both victims were from North Carolina.
The occupants of the Challenger did not report any injuries.
