A vehicle crash on Interstate 20 early Wednesday morning left one driver without a vehicle and minor injuries.
The accident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. on June 14 on Interstate 20 at mile marker 14. Georgia State Patrol was dispatched to the accident location at 5:17 a.m. and arrived at 5:33 a.m, according to GSP’s report.
Vehicle one, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Austin Thompson, 22, of Bremen, and vehicle two, a 2020 Kenworth TK driven by Joshua Jesup, 37, of Birmingham, Ala., were both traveling west on I-20 at mile marker 14.
Thompson was traveling behind Jesup when the left front tire of his Tahoe blew out causing Thompson to lose control of the vehicle, per the report.
According to the report, Thompson’s Tahoe struck the guardrail face on the south shoulder of the roadway, which is owned by GDOT, then overturned and struck the rear of Jesup’s Kenworth.
Thompson’s Tahoe struck the guardrail face on the south shoulder of the roadway a second time and came to a final uncontrolled rest in the left lane of I-20 westbound, per the report.
After being struck, Jesup came to a final controlled rest on the north shoulder of I-20 westbound.
The first area of impact occurred on the south shoulder of I-20 westbound. Thompson told the Georgia State Police, “his left front tire blew and he lost control.”
Jesup said he had “just passed a truck and was about to change lanes to the right lane when he was struck by the Tahoe.”
Thompson sustained minor injuries and inoperable damage to his vehicle while Jesup did not sustain injuries and was able to drive his vehicle away from the scene, per the report.
This crash investigation was digitally recorded by using the in car 4RE camera system.
