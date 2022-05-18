Hyron Johnson,
83, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1938, the son of the late Ewell Johnson and Lizzie Mae Robinson.
He graduated
from Bowdon High School and went on
to serve his country in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his loving wife
of 63 years, Martha “Jo” Shumake Johnson, and daughter, Sherri Jo Johnson.
He leaves behind
to cherish his memory his daughters and sons-in-law, Kim
and Philip Plummer, and Janet and
Monty Alston; grandchildren,
Rhyan Presnal,
Justin Alston, Misti Alston and Jacob Plummer; sister, Reda Johnson; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-
grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted
on Saturday, May
21, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Caryl Strange officiating. Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist
Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Justin Alston, Jacob Plummer, Maddison Presnal, Avery Presnal, Monty
Alston and Shane Presnal.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-2 p.m.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
