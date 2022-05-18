Hyron Johnson

Hyron Johnson,

83, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1938, the son of the late Ewell Johnson and Lizzie Mae Robinson.

He graduated

from Bowdon High School and went on

to serve his country in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death

by his loving wife

of 63 years, Martha “Jo” Shumake Johnson, and daughter, Sherri Jo Johnson.

He leaves behind

to cherish his memory his daughters and sons-in-law, Kim

and Philip Plummer, and Janet and

Monty Alston; grandchildren,

Rhyan Presnal,

Justin Alston, Misti Alston and Jacob Plummer; sister, Reda Johnson; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-

grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted

on Saturday, May

21, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Caryl Strange officiating. Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist

Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Justin Alston, Jacob Plummer, Maddison Presnal, Avery Presnal, Monty

Alston and Shane Presnal.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-2 p.m.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

