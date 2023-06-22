“The easier you can make it inside your head, the easier it will make things outside your head.” -Richard Bandler
Newnan, GA, 2000
“So for the AP Psychology exam you’ll take next month, you’ll need to know the history of hypnosis and its practical application in modern society.”
“Evidence exists that ancient civilizations including Egypt, Greece, and Rome, used some sort of trance for dream-like states and healing. Modern hypnosis, developed in the late 18th century by German physician Franz Mesmer, was originally called ‘mesmerism’ and focused on ‘animal magnetism’ to bring about a state of balance in the body. Mesmer’s theory was met with skepticism but eventually paved the way for the form of hypnosis used today to manage pain, anxiety, PTSD, and repressed trauma.”
“As a licensed hypnotist, I use it often in my professional practice to help patients change their mindsets, overcome fears, or even quit smoking.”
“Our classroom is, obviously, not an environment conducive to hypnosis, but I want to walk you through the process. I tell my patients before we begin that some people are highly suggestible to hypnosis, while others cannot be hypnotized at all.”
“Here’s how I guide someone to hypnosis: Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let it out slowly. Let your body relax and let the tension leave every part of your body. Imagine a peaceful place and let yourself take in all the elements around you.”
“After my patient is relaxed and in a more open state, I use some cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) to reframe their negative thoughts. And then I bring them out of hypnosis with a countdown or transition of some kind.”
As Robert Skinner, Northgate High School teacher and licensed professional counselor, concluded his lecture, his entire class was on the edge of their seats. Hypnosis is a fascinating and mysterious subject, and Robert’s charismatic delivery had really captivated them.
The bell rang and every student filed out of the classroom.
Except for one.
Scott seemed not to hear the bell. He stayed in his seat, his breathing slow and steady, his eyes fixed on the board. He didn’t respond to questions or conversation. It only took a moment to realize the irony: during the lecture on hypnosis, Scott had actually gone into a hypnotic state.
Robert immediately brought him out of hypnosis with no ill effects or consequences (for either one of them!).
I admit to having been skeptical about hypnosis prior to that day. I equated hypnosis to a theatrical stage production, an act perpetrated on cruise goers to make them quack like a duck or do other crazy things they would never do under normal circumstances. Robert and I were good friends, and he had offered multiple times to put me under to help me overcome some fears I harbored. I politely declined each time.
But Scott’s experience stayed with me.
Fifteen years later, I underwent hypnosis. I didn’t set out to be hypnotized; it just sort of happened. I was talking to a counselor and he suggested it as a way to help me process my grief for the ending of a relationship.
I remember thinking at the beginning of the session that I would be one of the people who wouldn’t be able to be hypnotized. As it turns out, I’m actually highly susceptible!
The counselor followed virtually the same script that Robert used in the lecture to his students. I remember relaxing deeply and almost sinking into the chair. His voice was calming and encouraging. My heart rate slowed and I felt an unexpected and welcomed peace in the middle of the raging storm of my life. I felt a light touch on my hand and then the sensation of a stone underneath it.
I was aware that I was in an altered state. I had the power to ask to return to my normal, conscious state. While I was “under,” I listened to a narrative about animal herds and migration. I don’t remember many of the details. Looking back I recognize that the story was an indirect suggestion to open myself to new experiences - basically to “migrate” to something different, undiscovered, and unspoiled.
There were no pocket watches on chains dangling in front of my face, swinging side to side. There were no suggestions that I do anything ridiculous or out of character. No one said, “You’re getting slee-eepy.” It was all much more sedate and understated. I had simply entered a highly suggestive state where my mind was more open to the possibility of change, a state not unlike that found in meditation.
After the loss of my dad I went back and tried it again, but it wasn’t the same. I went under too fast, and I felt strange and uncomfortable. I recognized right away that I didn’t feel right and asked to come out. Perhaps I had gone to the well one too many times?
When I reflect on the process, I see that my experience with hypnosis marked a turning point for me in many ways. Even though I didn’t find the solace I sought the second time, I recognize the value of stepping outside of my comfort zone and of asking for help when I need it. I realize that in spite of what we may think, we really do have the ability to change and grow. And I remain in awe of the power, mystery, and magnificence of the mind.
