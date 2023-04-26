Hyneman's homer propels VR to playoff win

A five-run fifth inning pushed Villa Rica Wildcat baseball to the second round of 5A state playoffs on Tuesday, as they defeated the Kell Longhorns 8-6 in game three.
Included in that big inning was a three-run home run by Layton Hyneman that tied the game at six. After than point, two more runs scored on a sac fly by Will Brookshire and a single by Cooper Robinson, putting the Wildcats in front for good.
The Longhorns had three more hits than Villa Rica, eleven to eight, but the Wildcats found other ways to get runs home.
Designated hitter Robinson led Villa Rica in hits, going two-for-three at the plate with an RBI. Hyneman ended the night with the most runs batted in with four, including his three-run homer and a bases-loaded walk in the third inning.
Will Orr, Wesley Wallace and Mason Westmoreland all spent time on the mound for the Wildcats in the win, tossing four combined strikeouts. Wallace spent the most time toeing the rubber with 41 pitches through three and two-thirds innings without allowing a run.
Kell led 6-0 through two and a half innings. A total of four RBI hits scored five runs for the Longhorns through the first two innings, and a ground out added another score in the top of the third, making it 6-0.
Villa Rica finally got on the board batting in the bottom of the third, cutting the Kell lead in half. Robinson and Westmoreland both put a ball into play and got on base to lead off the inning, and following a Wesley Gaines sac bunt and a Jones walk, the bases were loaded.
Two more walks and a sac fly by Matthew Green put three runs on the board for Villa Rica, but a ground out cut the inning off at that point with Kell still up 6-3.
After Villa Rica utilized their big fifth inning to take the lead, the Wildcats' defense did the rest of the work. In the sixth, Kell earned one single, but two fly outs and a line out ended that frame. It was a similar story in the seventh, except this time Kell went three-up, three-down with a line out and two fly outs, and fittingly, Hyneman caught the last out to seal the win.
Villa Rica (23-5) will now move on to the second round, as they will host Winder-Barrow (21-10). Class 5A second-round games are scheduled for April 29 with "if" games on May 1.
