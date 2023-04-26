Hyneman's homer propels VR to playoff win

Villa Rica's Layton Hyneman hit a three-run homer to tie the game at six as Villa Rica defeated Kell 8-6 to advance to the second round of state playoffs.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

A five-run fifth inning pushed Villa Rica Wildcat baseball to the second round of 5A state playoffs on Tuesday, as they defeated the Kell Longhorns 8-6 in game three.

Included in that big inning was a three-run home run by Layton Hyneman that tied the game at six. After than point, two more runs scored on a sac fly by Will Brookshire and a single by Cooper Robinson, putting the Wildcats in front for good.

