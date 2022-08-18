A Thursday morning fire scare at Villa Rica High School turned out to be just smoke from a malfunctioning air conditioning unit, according to the school and Carroll County authorities.
At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday morning the Carroll County Fire Department was dispatched to Villa Rica High School for a commercial fire alarm.
The Carroll County School District said there was an incident of smoke coming from one of the vents in the cafeteria.
Carroll County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said there had been some repair work done on the HVAC unit which had overheated and that there was no actual fire.
"All is good and all out units are in service," Hulsey said at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
A county school spokesperson told the Times-Georgian that "There was no visible fire. As a precaution, students were evacuated safely..."
