The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barry Black, 70, of Temple, Georgia, in the early hours of July 10, 2023, after he allegedly called the police on himself for shooting his wife in the head.
According to the release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Black called 911 at approximately 4:23 a.m. and told the 911 operator on the line that he had shot his wife, Brenda Bowman, 45, in the head. Black told the 911 operator that he still had the firearm that he shot his wife with in his possession and was going to wait for first responders to arrive at the residence.
