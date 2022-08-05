Mr. Matthew Hunter Huey, beloved son of Todd and Ashley, of Franklin gained his heavenly wings August 2, 2022.
His Celebration of Life will be held Sunday August 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Staples Stadium on the campus of Heard County High School with Bro. Mark Tatum, Bro. Brent Janney, and Bro. Josh Parmer officiating. Interment will follow at High Point Church of God Cemetery.
The family will accept guests Saturday from 10:00 a.m. — noon and from 5-8 p.m. at the Heard County GPAC Gymnasium on the campus of Heard County High School.
Hunter was born November 24, 2006 in Carroll County to Christopher Todd Huey and Ashley Nicole Muse Huey.
He was a member of High Point Church of God. He loved the Lord, had a heart for Jesus, and loved going to church every time the doors were open.
He was a rising freshman and was looking forward to attending Heard County High School where he was well known for his outgoing personality. He personified the concept of being a team player and always put others before himself. This made him an ideal teammate on the football team. He loved the camaraderie he had with his fellow gridiron mates on the field.
He never met a stranger. He had a smile that could light up a room and enjoyed joking around and making others laugh. He also had a servant’s heart and would do anything to help others in their time of need
An avid outdoorsman, he lived up to his name, Hunter, and loved to hunt and fish. He also had a passion for farming and helped the local farmers with tending to cows, building and repairing fences, harvesting hay, and any other job that needed to be done.
He was fearless and lived life to the fullest. He was always willing to try something new. One of his favorite activities was riding bulls. He always lived in the moment and never let anything get him down.
It was said that he was cut from a special cloth. He was Todd, Jr.’s best friend and would do anything Ally asked of him. He was also a loving big brother for Aubrey, Avery, and Bo. He dearly loved his extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, and he leaves behind too many friends to count from Braves Nation.
Survivors include: his parents, Todd and Ashley Huey; three sisters, Ally Huey, Aubrey Huey, and Avery Huey; two brothers, Todd Huey, Jr. and Bo Huey; and a number of great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Matthew Huey, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.