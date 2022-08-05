Hunter Huey

Mr. Matthew Hunter Huey, beloved son of Todd and Ashley, of Franklin gained his heavenly wings August 2, 2022.

His Celebration of Life will be held Sunday August 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Staples Stadium on the campus of Heard County High School with Bro. Mark Tatum, Bro. Brent Janney, and Bro. Josh Parmer officiating. Interment will follow at High Point Church of God Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Matthew Huey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 6
Visitation
Saturday, August 6, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Heard County GPAC Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center
481 Main St
Franklin, GA 30217
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 6
Visitation
Saturday, August 6, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Heard County GPAC Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center
481 Main St
Franklin, GA 30217
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 7
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 7, 2022
5:00PM
Staples Stadium
545 Main St
Franklin, GA 30217
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos