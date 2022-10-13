The Carroll County Humane Society’s "31st Annual Fun Dog Show" will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15th, in Carrollton’s Longview Park, with competition getting underway at noon.
Longview Park is located at 827 Longview Street in Carrollton off Hay's Mill Road.
Registration and check-in begin at 11 a.m., and same-day registration is $15 per dog.
There are seven classes of competition, including Best Costume, Most Unique, Best Under 25 Pounds, Best Over 25 pounds, Best Rescue (adopted from a shelter or rescue group), Best Senior (age 8 and over), and Handler/Pet Look-alike. Dogs may be entered in multiple categories.
According to CCHS president Teresa Leslie, “The most popular class in the show each year is “Best Costume,” so it makes sense to hold the competition in October, prior to Halloween."
"We always kick off the show with that category, so that dogs can arrive in costume and then take off their outfits to compete in later classes," she explained.
Leslie added that there have only been two years when the show was not held in October.
“In 2017, there was a scheduling conflict that forced us to postpone the FDS to December. However, that was the year of the great snow storm, so the show was canceled when Carrollton was blanketed in snow that day. Then in 2020, we had to go online with the competition, because the COVID quarantine prevented an in-person show.”
In addition to being an entertaining community event, the Fun Dog Show is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society. Funds raised this year will be used to support three CCHS programs--- Fix Fido, Empty Pet Bowls, and Kind News.
The Fix Fido Fund provides extremely low-cost and even no-cost spay and neuter surgeries at the West Georgia Spay/Neuter Clinic for pets of financially-challenged Carroll County residents.
Empty Pet Bowls is a food pantry for pets, which helps keep almost 500 dogs and cats in their homes and out of the shelter when their owners have difficulty feeding them.
These essential programs, along with others run by CCHS, not only improve the lives of owned animals but reduce pressure on the local animal shelter by reducing the homeless companion animal population.
In addition, for many years now, the Humane Society has provided a subscription to "Kind News" magazine for every second and fourth grade classroom in the Carrollton and Carroll County school systems. The publication teaches children how to understand and respect animals and includes stories, photographs, and fun, age-appropriate activities.
This year’s judging panel will consist of Connie Swanson of Second Chance Rescue, UWG history professor Dr. Steve Goodson, and Diane Nivens of Tanner Health System.
The emcee will be Dr. Marsha Solomon.
Additional information about the dog show is available on the CCHS website (carrollcountyhumane.org) and the organization's Facebook page.
