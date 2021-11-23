Hulett Johnson

Hulett T. Johnson, 85, of Roopville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
He was born on June 26, 1936, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Marshall Young Johnson and the late Winnie Merle Bradley Johnson.
Hulett was a hardworking man. He had worked as a brick mason for more than 60 years. He thoroughly enjoyed working and in his spare time playing the lotto and scratch off tickets.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughters, Robin Johnson Barrett, and Rita Randles; sisters, Shirlene J. Wiggins, Ruby Booth, Hazel Cook, Wynell Rann, Melba Balliet, and Laverne Warren; and brother, Billy Johnson.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Terri Johnson, of Roopville; sisters, Adel Swancey, of Franklin, and Gail White, of Alabama; brother, Kenny Johnson, of Franklin; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Lynn Janey and Bro. Keith Runels officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Olin Wiggins performing graveside service. Those serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Johnson, Landon Holloway, Haden Holloway, Jason Moore, Josh Crawford and Caleb Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be David Barrett, Richard Randles and John Smith.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
