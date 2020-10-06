Whenever my late grandmother had visitors at the nursing home, she saw it as a chance to go outside and get some fresh air. I was amazed each time we visited by the number of birds that were in the courtyard. I don’t think there were more birds there than any other place; it’s just that my grandmother, who was an avid birdwatcher, pointed out each one.
My other grandmother also happens to be a bird lover. One of her favorite things to do is work in her garden as the birds sing up above. When she’s not gardening, she’s cooking. Not only do her family and grandkids stay well-fed, but so do the surrounding birds, who receive a daily supply of leftover biscuits and cornbread. Just like her family, those birds don’t know how good they have it.
I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Like my grandmothers, I too am fascinated with birds. If I could have any superpower, it would be the ability to fly. As a young kid who wanted to be an astronaut, I dreamed of going to outer space and looking back at Earth. To this day, I enjoy flying on airplanes and seeing how different the world looks from the air. Especially as a kid, when the world seems so big and daunting, looking down from thousands of feet above can bring a changed perspective.
Flying also gives me a sense of freedom. If I could fly, the world would be my oyster. Heck, I could have breakfast at the Carrollton Waffle House, stop in Tuscany for some pasta, and arrive in Tokyo in time for a sushi dinner. Best of all, I wouldn’t have to deal with airport security.
Apart from their ability to fly, birds are my favorite animal for several other reasons:
From the simple yet stylish blue jay to the “just a little extra” peacock, birds are some of the most beautiful creations of nature.
Did you know that there are close to 18,000 bird species worldwide? And amazingly, each one is different. With each species having its own preferred climate, birds can be found in every nook and cranny of the globe.
Birds get a bad rap for not being smart, but how can an animal that talks (parrots) and mimics (mockingbirds) not be highly intelligent? Need more proof? Carrion crows in Japan have been observed placing nuts in roadways, waiting for cars to crush the shells. The birds then retrieve the nut meats while coordinating around traffic lights to keep safe.
Birds and humans have the same basic needs to survive: food, water, and shelter. But while humans go a bit overboard to fulfill their needs, birds live simple, straightforward lives. If my family were to migrate for the winter, it wouldn’t be very birdlike. Several U-Hauls and phone chargers would be required, and there would surely be many disagreements over where to stop and eat along the way.
“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” is the old adage. While this applies to a human learning to ride a bike, it would be poor advice to give a bird learning to fly. Bird chicks must learn to be confident in their abilities before attempting to leave the nest for the first time. They show me that in order to soar, oftentimes a leap of faith is needed.
I always dread winter. Only recently, though, has it dawned on me that it’s partly due to my stubborn refusal to wear thick clothes designed for cold temperatures. Apparently, birds don’t like the cold, either. But they’ve learned to solve that problem by adapting; that is, by migrating to warmer climates during the winter months.
Much like humans, birds are social creatures that seek strength and sustenance from one another. We can’t successfully navigate life on our own, so birds remind me to keep loved ones close by and flock together.
Birds must forage for food every day from daylight to nightfall to feed their hungry chicks. Many bird species feed their babies as often as four to 12 times an hour! But the work doesn’t stop there. They must select the nest site and construct the nest as a sturdy, safe place to raise their young away from the threat of predators. Bird parents truly go the extra mile for their chicks, and they do so with unparalleled elegance and endurance.
The early bird gets the worm for a reason. Birds teach me to find something worth showing up for, and then show up every day.
I find that just sitting outside for a few minutes after a long day to listen to the birdsongs filling the air does wonders for my psyche. I think it did the same for my grandmother at the nursing home. Her days there were no doubt often painful and lonely, but when she was outside amongst the birds, she was at peace.
Whenever I start to worry or feel anxious, I try to remind myself of Matthew 6:26: “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?”
So much can be learned from nature — God’s creation. It’s all around us every day; we just have to stop and listen.
It is with great regret that I inform you that this will be my final article for the Times-Georgian. I want to thank the editorial staff for allowing me to fulfill my dream of writing for the newspaper.
I also want to thank each of you. My aim for this endeavor was to bring joy and hope to Carroll County through my articles, but the truth is that you brought me joy and hope through your words of encouragement. Thank you for reading and for sharing the journey with me.
