Hugh “Michael” Brown, age 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born on August 16, 1965, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of Mr. Hugh Dorsey Brown and Phyllis Key.
Michael was a member of The Carrollton Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, and fishing, and loved sports. The Atlanta Braves, Falcons, and the University of Georgia were some of his favorite teams. Michael will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
