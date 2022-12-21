Mr. Hugh Harrison, age 94, of Villa Rica died on December 19, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday December 22, 2022 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

