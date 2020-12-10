ATLANTA — Huddle up Bremen: Huddle House is coming to town.
America’s iconic Southern diner franchise, Huddle House, announced Wednesday that it is bringing its small-town charm to Bremen with plans to open a new location in the area.
“Despite the challenges in 2020, we have fought to maintain our place in the communities we serve by continuing to be a spot that locals can depend on, no matter what. Now we see Bremen as the logical next step in resuming our growth strategy,” said Scott McIntosh, Director of Franchise Development at Huddle House. “Our team is currently on the lookout for an optimal site in this great city to build our next restaurant. The goal is to help the future franchisee save substantial time and get the Huddle House location up and running and serving the community as soon as possible.”
Huddle House restaurants have been welcomed in their communities where they are known for their round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices.
“We’re proud to have maintained our hometown vibe while also adapting to the needs of our communities as this uncertain situation has evolved. Most importantly, as Georgia has eased restrictions, we have been able to safely and quickly reopen dining rooms to better serve our customers,” added McIntosh. “The pandemic showed our ability to adapt and has established Huddle House as a strong investment. For local entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising industry and give back to their hometown, opening a full-service restaurant in Bremen is a great move.”
The presence of franchises like Huddle House in Georgia, with strong appeal to Southern diners, makes it easier to get into the business, in addition to Huddle House’s history in the South, with over 400 locations operating currently or that are in development for the future.
Based in Atlanta, the brand has a strong presence in the South and is planning to continue its expansion into select regions, which includes Bremen.
