Hubert Parmer

Mr. James Hubert Parmer, 89, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Mr. Parmer was born on May 17, 1934 in Newell, Alabama where he attended Rockalo School. He was the son of the late James Erby Parmer, Sr. and Rosie Missouri Knott Parmer. He founded C&H Body Shop and owned and operated it for 25 years. He was a co-founder of J Par Trucking for 5 years where His life as a trucker throughout the country allowed him to meet and make many friends. One of the things he prided himself in was being a hard worker. He was able to out work most people much younger than himself. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. In 1975 he co-founded and was a charter member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. He was the last surviving charter member and was a lifelong deacon and trustee of the church.

To send flowers to the family of Hubert Parmer , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 31
Visitation
Monday, July 31, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 31
Funeral Service
Monday, July 31, 2023
4:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.