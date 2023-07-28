Mr. James Hubert Parmer, 89, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Mr. Parmer was born on May 17, 1934 in Newell, Alabama where he attended Rockalo School. He was the son of the late James Erby Parmer, Sr. and Rosie Missouri Knott Parmer. He founded C&H Body Shop and owned and operated it for 25 years. He was a co-founder of J Par Trucking for 5 years where His life as a trucker throughout the country allowed him to meet and make many friends. One of the things he prided himself in was being a hard worker. He was able to out work most people much younger than himself. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. In 1975 he co-founded and was a charter member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. He was the last surviving charter member and was a lifelong deacon and trustee of the church.
Survivors include his sons, James Ricky (Gail) Parmer of Bowdon, Georgia, Phillip Michael “Mike” Parmer of Roanoke, Alabama; daughter, Tara Cherie (John) Franks of Whitesburg, Georgia; grandchildren, Seth Parmer, Jared Parmer, Brett Parmer, Slade Parmer, Cason Parmer, Khia Lanning, Patrick Caldwell, Chris Parmer, Josh Parmer, Bethany Graves, Nicolas Dye and 15 great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 66 years, Bonnie Lou Head Parmer; second wife of one year, Annie Ruth Hammitt Parmer; son, George Allen Parmer; 10 brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Bro. Keith Runels, Bro. Lee Kendricks and Bro. Brett Parmer officiating.
Interment will be in Faith Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Olen Wiggins officiating.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Hubert Parmer , please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.