When former Douglasville attorney and Villa Rica Municipal Court Judge Michael Hubbard spoke to the Carroll County Bar's luncheon earlier this month, he told the Times-Georgian that he doesn't necessarily look for pomp and circumstance on the day of his swearing in.
"I would be happy if my wife and my dog were there," Hubbard quipped.
The official swearing-in ceremony happened Monday afternoon with several in attendance including wife, sans pup.
“I am very humbled to be following in the role that Judge Alton Johnson filled so extremely well for so many years," Hubbard said during Monday's ceremony. "It is also means a great deal to see so many people who represent our great judicial and law enforcement agencies here, and I look forward to working with them in a new role in serving Carroll County.”
Hubbard was required by law to close his practice in Douglasville before being officially sworn in, and is ready to begin a new chapter.
“It took me 21 days to close out my law office of 21 years," Hubbard said. "I look forward settling in and getting started."
Carrollton and Douglasville attorney Jason Swindle spoke on Monday at Hubbard's ceremony.
“I met Mike for the first time in a Douglas County courtroom in 2005," Swindle said. "When I think of Mike, words like loyalty, honor, dedication to the rule of law and the best of judicial ethics come to mind. Like Supreme Court Justice Roberts, he is a great judicial temperament and shows no favoritism.”
Hubbard was appointed earlier this month to fill out the remainder of the term of the late Carroll County Chief Magistrate Judge Alton P. Johnson, who died in March.
“I am a man of few words,” Hubbard told the gathering of attorneys earlier this month. “I am up for the challenge.”
The chief magistrate court judge in Georgia’s 159 counties is elected in partisan, county-wide elections to four-year terms.
According to information on the website of Hubbard’s firm, he graduated from Lithia Springs High School in 1985. He was a member of the U.S. Army and Georgia National Guard from 1988 to 1994 and received an honorable discharge.
He received an Associate’s Degree Equivalent in the field of Journalism and Public Relations from the Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He attended Georgia State University in Atlanta and later transferred to Mercer University where he graduated in 1999 with a B.S. in Business Administration. This degree was earned while Hubbard worked full-time as a district manager for a mall-based specialty retail company for a period of 10 years.
In 2002 Hubbard graduated from The Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon. Hubbard was a member of the Mercer Law School Moot Court team and competed in successful regional and national competitions.
While finishing his law school education Hubbard served under O.C.G.A. 15-18-22 as an Assistant District Attorney in the Tallapoosa Circuit serving both Haralson and Paulding counties where he prosecuted both felony and misdemeanor cases.
