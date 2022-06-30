The Bremen City Council members and mayor have a plan for the old Hubbard property. Now they just have to get the construction drawings and figure out the cost before moving forward.
The city purchased the property in 2018 for $150,000 planning to sell it to a developer who would renovate the building. But as developer after developer told city staff the project was too costly, the council members lost hope. In late 2021, they tore it down leaving only the blue tile sign in front. Earlier this year, the council members approved tearing the sign down, because even that didn’t look as good as they had hoped.
They hired Lose Design to create a plan for the property for use as a recreation area and last week, “zeroed in on a concept plan” at a special meeting on Monday, said City Manager Perry Hicks.
The prospective plan includes an amphitheater towards the back of the property, a plaza in the area near Giovanni’s restaurant, parking near the railroad lines, a pavilion and bathrooms.
Right now, the city doesn’t have a clear estimate of the cost, he said. Aaron St. Pierre, of Lose Design, said costs are fluctuating so fast it’s difficult to give an estimate, Hicks said. A previous plan was estimated at about $1.3 million, but with the changes the cost will go up, he said.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said the plans may still change a bit more. The pieces are all there now, though, and the concept drawings were beautiful, she said.
“It’s going to be at least three or four weeks before we get the (construction) drawings,” Sewell said. “I hope we’ll be able to start construction by the end of the year.”
Even once construction starts, she said the work would move slowly. The city has lots of needs right now — sewer work, Rock Park and other existing recreation facilities expansion, for instance — that may take priority depending on circumstances, she said.
But something does need to be done with the Hubbard property, Sewell added.
“Only because it’s right there downtown and it’s ugly,” she said. “Once we got the building down, we thought ‘Oh, my goodness, this looks as bad as the building.’ ”
So, the city will start the work and price the projects as it goes, Sewell said.
“We can ultimately do all of it; we just can’t do it all at once,” she said.
