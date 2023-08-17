The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen vehicle following a car chase.
According to the release, on Aug. 16, shortly after 1 a.m. Deputy Brad Henderson was advised that there was a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a reckless vehicle coming from Carroll County on 27. Henderson observed a red KIA Sorento traveling at a high rate of speed of 96 miles per hour. It was also weaving and failed to maintain its lane. Henderson followed behind the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the KIA refused to comply.
According to HCSO, the high-speed chase traveled down Hilltop Drive and Business 27 in Buchanan at speeds ranging from 85 to 96 mph. The vehicle ran a red light and came to a stop at Payton Place where two females exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Henderson was notified that the KIA Sorento had been stolen out of Columbus, Georgia. Sgt. Terry McAdams and K-9 Janco were brought in to assist in the foot pursuit. The females were discovered hiding in a trashcan at the corner of Business 27 and College Circle in Buchanan by Sgt. Rodney Smith and Deputy Vivian Jenson.
The two were identified as runaways out of Columbus,Georgia so their names will not be revealed. However, The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified and the juveniles were taken into custody. The car was also returned to the owner.
