The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen vehicle following a car chase.

According to the release, on Aug. 16, shortly after 1 a.m. Deputy Brad Henderson was advised that there was a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a reckless vehicle coming from Carroll County on 27. Henderson observed a red KIA Sorento traveling at a high rate of speed of 96 miles per hour. It was also weaving and failed to maintain its lane. Henderson followed behind the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the KIA refused to comply.