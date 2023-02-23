The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit helped the Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop that took place in Haralson County that saw one male arrested for drug trafficking.
According to the press release, on Feb. 21, Sgt. Terry McAdams and other members of the HCSO Crime Suppression Unit were called to a GSP traffic stop. During the stop, two kilos of cocaine which is about 4.4 pounds and a handgun were found.
One male was arrested and charged with the Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He has been booked and his vehicle has been seized by the sheriff’s office. A name is yet to be available as the case is still under investigation.
Sheriff Stacy Williams issued a statement on the HCSO Facebook page.
“One of our biggest goals is to stop drugs from coming into Haralson County,” he said. “To that end, we will continue to run interdiction; we will continue to run special operations and we will continue to find and arrest those trafficking drugs in Haralson County. That makes eight drug dealers taken off the streets of Haralson County in the last two months and we will continue to pursue and apprehend these people that destroy our communities.”
