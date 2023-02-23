The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit helped the Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop that took place in Haralson County that saw one male arrested for drug trafficking. 

According to the press release, on Feb. 21, Sgt. Terry McAdams and other members of the HCSO Crime Suppression Unit were called to a GSP traffic stop. During the stop, two kilos of cocaine which is about 4.4 pounds and a handgun were found.

