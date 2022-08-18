It is finally that time.
High school football kicks off for real tonight, with eight out of nine area teams all in action.
Bowdon will be at home for their first game of the season, as they take on the Manchester Blue Devils. Manchester went 7-5 last season, two of these wins coming in the state playoffs, as they made a run to the third round last year in class A Public.
Bowdon essentially went 1-1 in preseason scrimmages the past two weeks, besting Heard County in varsity minutes 20-14 and ending their trip to Rabun County with a 34-21 loss. The Red Devils return the second-most starters out of any team in the area, including senior quarterback Robert McNeal and essentially full offensive and defensive lines.
Bremen will travel to Heard County for the only cross-area matchup in week one. Both the Blue Devils and Braves are sporting young teams with new starting quarterbacks this year, as Aiden Price takes over for Bremen and a duo of Todd Huey Jr. and Shaun Swafford takes over for Heard.
In many ways, the two teams are in similar positions going into week one. Bremen is coming off a close loss to Mt. Zion and a blowout loss to Rockmart in preseason action, and Heard County is coming off a close loss to Bowdon and a blowout loss to Central in the preseason.
Carrollton will have a pretty long trip for week one of the regular season, as they will travel to Gadsden City, Al. The Gadsden City Titans went 5-5 last year in 7A, missing the state playoffs. This year, the Titans dropped down to class 6A, while Carrollton moved up from 6A to 7A.
The Trojans are coming off a big 52-17 win over Alexander in the preseason last Friday, as freshman starting quarterback Julian Lewis went 19-for-27 passing with 358 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Central will be at home against Redan for week one of the regular season. Redan went 2-9 last season in class 3A, missing the state playoffs. The Raiders moved down a class to 2A this season.
The Central Lions are coming off an electric win over Heard County in the preseason, outscoring the Braves 34-0 in varsity minutes. Central returns the most starters out of any area team with nine on offense and 10 on defense.
Haralson County will also be at home for their first game of the season, as the Rabun County Wildcats make a long trip to Taylor Memorial stadium. The Wildcats went 11-2 last year with a third-round playoff appearance. Though they will be without star quarterback Gunner Stockton, Rabun County is historically talented with eight consecutive 8-AA region championships under their belt.
Like Rabun, Haralson County will also be without their star quarterback, Clay Hyatt, this year, along with losing several key starters, so they will rely on some upcoming talent for their production. The Rebels are coming off a 26-13 loss to Villa Rica in the preseason.
Mt. Zion will be at home for their first game of the season, as the Cleburne County Tigers make the trip from Al. The Tigers went 5-6 in class 4A last season, finishing fifth in their region and missing the playoffs. They remain in class 4A this year.
As for the home team Eagles, they are coming off a strong showing in a scrimmage against Bremen last week in the preseason, featuring a solid run game and some big plays from the arm of Stanley Cross to Malachi Ackles and Preston Denney.
The Temple Tigers will be on the road for week one. They will travel to Zebulon, Ga. to take on the Pike County Pirates. The Pirates went 3-7 and missed the playoffs last year in class 3A, and they maintained their classification this season.
Temple performed well in preseason scrimmages, starting by outscoring Mt. Zion 14-7 in varsity minutes and closing the preseason with a 21-0 win over Armuchee. After a disappointing 1-7 season last year, the Tigers look to already be on the rise under the leadership of first-year head coach Cory Nix and senior quarterback Cam Vaughn.
Finally, Villa Rica has the first week off, but their regular season will kick off from Anniston, Al. on August 26 against the Bulldogs who went 5-5 in class 4A last season.
