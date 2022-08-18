Football Season Starts 2022

Bowdon and Haralson County are two of eight area teams kicking off the regular season tonight. Pictured are Bowdon running back Luke Windom (7, in white) and Haralson County defensive lineman Ethan Bell (30, in blue).

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

It is finally that time.

High school football kicks off for real tonight, with eight out of nine area teams all in action.

