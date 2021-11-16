Howard Weaver, 101, of Buchanan, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Funeral services for Mr. Weaver were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. The family received friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in care of Jimmy Hunt 1330 Rockmart Rd. Buchanan, GA 30113.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Weaver family.
