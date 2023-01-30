Howard Patrick Lanxton

Howard Patrick Lanxton, 68, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Howard was born on March 13, 1954, the youngest of three children to Willie Nathan Lanxton and Hazel Folds Lanxton. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1972. He loved to tell stories of his early days running track, pole vaulting, and playing football. He proudly joined the Air Force in 1973 and was a jet engine mechanic. He was a graduate of The University of West Georgia, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. In October of 2021, Howard retired as a Journeyman Wireman after 43 years with the IBEW Union Local 613.

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
11:30AM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 1
Service
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
