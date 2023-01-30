Howard Patrick Lanxton, 68, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Howard was born on March 13, 1954, the youngest of three children to Willie Nathan Lanxton and Hazel Folds Lanxton. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1972. He loved to tell stories of his early days running track, pole vaulting, and playing football. He proudly joined the Air Force in 1973 and was a jet engine mechanic. He was a graduate of The University of West Georgia, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. In October of 2021, Howard retired as a Journeyman Wireman after 43 years with the IBEW Union Local 613.
Howard met the late Lisa Taylor Lanxton while in college at UWG. They were married in 1978 and had three children. Howard and his wife Virginia met and were married in 2014. They were blessed to share 8 years of marriage.
Howard was an avid Nascar and Georgia Bulldog fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf and running to stay fit. You would often find Howard with cashews, a Coca-Cola, or any sweet treat like chocolate or cookies. In the last years of Howard’s life, he enjoyed visiting Brazil with Virginia, and he adored and treasured his three precious grandchildren, with one more grandchild due in September.
He raised his children within the church, impressing on them the hope he was given. He often spoke of his love for Jesus and pressed this love into his children. He regularly sent messages to his children with “Good morning children” followed by a devotion or scripture. “[He] has fought the good fight, [He] has finished the race, [He] has kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
Howard was preceded in death by his father “Bill”, mother Hazel, and his sister who passed at birth. Howard is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia Lanxton of Villa Rica; her children, Tanner (Natasha) and Yuri Ferro, his three children, Charles (Brittany) Lanxton, Taylor, Glenn (Darbi) Lanxton; grandchild coming September, and Molly (Chad) Minter; grandchildren, Macey and McKenzie; his brothers, Penny (Johnnie) Lanxton; nieces and nephews and spouses, Rodney and Heather, and Kenny (Martha) Lanxton, Cindy, Pamela, Mike and Beth; as well as numerous other great-nieces and great-nephews and cherished friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Harris and Min. Don Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in the Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery. The US Air Force Honor Guard will be rendering military honors. The following gentlemen will be pallbearers: Chad Minter, Charles Lanxton, Tanner Rodrigues, Mark Crawford, Glenn Lanxton and Tim Ashmore.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
