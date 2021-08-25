Howard Locklear, of Buchanan, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Friday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A memorial service with Masonic rites will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. from Fellowship Baptist Church, with visitation at noon preceding the service.
Graveside service will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.