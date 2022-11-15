Tanner Health System President and CEO Loy Howard’s leadership in health care as earned him a place among Georgia’s top leaders, according to business and industry publication Georgia Trend.
Howard is featured in the inaugural issue of Georgia Trend magazine’s “Georgia 500” for 2022, including 500 of the state’s most influential leaders. The issue published this month.
According to Georgia 500 publisher Ben Young, the comprehensive list was made of local leaders around the state “driving our successful economy to new heights year after year.”
“The Georgia 500 has never been done, and we chose to take this on because leadership is an important part of the Georgia Trend brand. The experience of selecting our 100 most influential Georgians each year and recognizing Georgia's leaders in lists and features each month makes us uniquely qualified for the effort,” Young said. “It soon became apparent that this needed to be
its own list, to avoid merely repeating our 100 list published each January. We decided the Georgia 500 should exclude current elected officials and focus more on economic development and local investment.”
Howard is the fifth CEO since Tanner Health Systems were founded in 1949. After 28 years, he remains in position supervising a five-hospital nonprofit health system that covers Northwest Georgia and east Alabama, including hospitals in Carrollton, Bremen and two in Villa Rica.
When Howard came to Tanner as CEO in 1994, the health system consisted of two hospitals — Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica, which at the time was still working from the former Villa Rica City Hospital facility that opened in the 1950s.
Under Howard, Tanner has developed a program for behavioral health, including a 92-bed specialty inpatient facility in Villa Rica for behavioral health patients of all ages and outpatient centers in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Cartersville.
Howard previously worked as CFO and CEO of Union Hospital District in Union, S.C. He completed his undergraduate work in business at the University of West Florida and earned his MBA at the University of South Carolina.
“It takes a great team to accomplish what we’ve done at Tanner — and what we’re going to do,” said Howard. “It takes great leadership from our board and our executive team, it takes commitment and dedication from our medical staff, it takes a commitment to excellence and patient care from everyone throughout our system. We’ve been able to thrive because we’ve been able to attract and retain great people. People are the cornerstone of our success.”
