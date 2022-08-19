Howard Albert Weldon, age 85 of Muscadine, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born May 14, 1937, in South Georgia, the son of the late Albert Weldon and the late Mable Perkins Weldon.
Mr. Weldon worked for the City of Carrollton until he retired in 2001 with over 32 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Jean Burns Weldon; son, Ricky Lee Weldon; Great-Great Granddaughter, Ansley Sara Toney; father-in-law & mother-in-law, JB & Florence Burns; brothers: Bobby Weldon and David “Davie” Weldon; and brother-in-law, Ronald Jackson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry “Darlene” & Michael Thompson of Muscadine, Alabama; daughter-in-law, Kay Weldon of Lowell; brothers and sister-in-law: Ray Weldon and Larry & Susan Weldon; sister, Betty Sue Jackson; grandchildren: Janie & Michael Britt, Haley & Seth Statham, Lisa Pope (David); great-grandchildren, Lynleigh Jean Statham, Ariana Toney (Austin), Trinity Britt, Electra Britt, Riley Pope, and Christopher Smith; great-great-granddaughter, Sara Grace Toney; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Shirley, and Rev. Randy Jiles officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Seth Statham, Zach Miller, Kane Jones, Benny Burns, Scott Lanier, and Gary Weldon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Howard Weldon, please visit Tribute Store.
