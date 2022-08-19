Howard Albert Weldon

Howard Albert Weldon, age 85 of Muscadine, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born May 14, 1937, in South Georgia, the son of the late Albert Weldon and the late Mable Perkins Weldon.

Mr. Weldon worked for the City of Carrollton until he retired in 2001 with over 32 years of service.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Saturday, August 20, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Aug 20
Funeral
Saturday, August 20, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
