With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.

From apples to strawberries, perennial fruits and nuts need a certain number of cold hours, called chill or chilling hours, during the winter to prepare them to break dormancy for fruiting. The number of required chill hours varies by the type of fruit, as well as by the different cultivars within a fruit species.

