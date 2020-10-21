On election day, Nov. 3, registered voters can report to their assigned precinct. Polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Those who cast absentee ballots have until Oct. 30 to request them, and may do so through the Secretary of State's website. They must be received by the county elections office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. They may be delivered to the elections office, mailed, or placed in an official ballot drop-off box.
Early voting in Carroll and Douglas counties is available until Friday, Oct. 30. at these locations:
CARROLL
Elections Office, 423 College St., Carrollton.
October 12-23, 2020, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Plus Saturday October 24, 2020 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
October 26-30, 2020 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bonner / Stallings Center, 118 S White St., Carrollton
October 12-23, 2020, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 16-23, 2020, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
October 26-30, 2020 Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Powell Park Recreation Center, 524 Leslie Drive, Villa Rica
October 26-30 2020 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville
Oct 12-30 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Plus Saturday October 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Boundary Water Aquatic Center, 5000 Highway 92, Douglasville
Oct 19-30 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Plus Saturday October 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Dog River Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville
Oct 19-30 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Plus Saturday October 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
Oct 19-30 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Old Courthouse, 6754 Church St,, Douglasville
Oct 19-30 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, Douglasville
Oct 19-23 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Plus Saturday October 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Church at Chapel Hill, 5357 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville
Oct. 30. 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs
Oct 30. 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
