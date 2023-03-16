My girls wanted to do something special for me, they clamored. They had a little jingle in their pockets and figured they’d waste it on their old man. Of course, it would be at the butt-crack of dawn, I figured, when the dew would still be laying heavy like one of my Granny’s patchwork quilts on the weeds. You see, they wanted to treat me to a mighty fine breakfast for my birthday, and I knew just the place.
And so the next morning, we all herded up and headed out to the downtown square, to one of Carrollton’s best breakfast joints. Like I said, the plan was to arrive at the butt-crack. Suffice it to say, though, when you’re outnumbered 3-to-1 in your Roopville farmhouse, you can bet a dollar to a doughnut that it’ll be whenever the girls, “get finished putting their faces on,” as my Paw-Paw used to call it.
I’ve been trained, though, not to utter one word. Not one syllable. We pulled into the bricked-lined parking lot at 10:30 sharp, and I was tight-lipped and as happy as a speckled pup.
This storefront on the city’s square has seen its share of turnover. But there’s something about this place, as we weaved hither and thither between some nice-looking patio sets.
About the time we finally reached the door, my stomach growled loud enough to beat the band. I swung the door open. A bell dinged, announcing our arrival. Latoya Gamble turned, cracked a smile, and along with two other ladies, hollered out:
Now friend, I don’t rightly know if you’re acquainted with Mrs. Latoya. I met her at a shindig she catered several years ago over a plate of fried chicken, collards, and banana pudding. That alone ought to tell you all you need to know. Well, almost everything, which I’ll get to dreckly.
We followed the tiny, multi-colored mosaic tiles to a quaint little booth and plopped down to the sound of our guts rumbling. My friend, Latoya, came over to chit-chat a bit and for a few neck hugs. I’m a neck hugger. Latoya is a neck-hugger. She’s a back-patter, too. Seems as though there’s not enough neck-huggers, if you want to tell the truth about it. My hand to heaven, seems that good neck-huggers would cure the world’s ills. But, I digress.
Latoya fixed us up something proper: plenty of cheesy eggs, homemade grits, waffles and french toast, and a few salmon croquettes — all homemade, of course. Her food has been known to cure your ailments faster than a chiropractor’s back-cracking, anywhere from arthritis flare-ups to a case of the vapors. Thankfully, the only things that ailed us at that moment were hunger pangs.
We slap cleaned our plates, bless our hearts. Latoya came over and sat a spell with us after we all pushed back from the table:
“Did y’all enjoy everything?” she inquired and smiled, as she wiped a bit of flour from her brown apron.
“Yes ma’am! Oh yes!” The girls enthusiastically replied. I just stretched, rubbed my belly, and added, “Lord, have mercy on me!”
With bellies fuller than summer ticks on a blood hound, the conversation that followed filled our souls. You see, it wasn’t that long ago that my friend, Latoya, herself, was homeless.
“Did y’all see my announcement on our Facebook page?” Her eyes lit up. She continued, “The one about the shelter.”
I usually don’t miss a blame thing that she posts on her social media pages. This one, though, had slipped by me and the girls.
“You know, the Lord is the one that put me where I am today. It wasn’t that long ago that I was homeless. I remember what it was like.”
Every Thanksgiving Day, along about noontime, Latoya and many of her family and friends set up at the local motels to feed the homeless families who are
living there. Now, with the opening of her restaurant, Heaven in Your Home, she feeds these families on Sunday afternoons, too.
God’s work. Latoya’s hands.
“The food? It ain’t nothing,” she said, and waved her hand. “I can do that. But God has laid it upon my heart to open a shelter for these families — to keep them together.”
I glanced up and saw a sign above Latoya’s head that read, “In our home let love abide, and bless those who step inside.” And well, friends, that’ll preach.
“Y’all,” she looked around the table at each of us, “it’s God. Won’t He do it?” By this time, our eyes are wet. And I’m a sniffing and snorting mess.
When you’re reading these words on Saturday, Latoya will be preparing for her A Place to Call Home gala. It’s sold out. The proceeds will benefit her vision for a shelter for local homeless families.
“Jamie, it’s not my vision. It’s His. I give Him all the credit.” And, well, if that ain’t enough to make a liturgical Lutheran have a running spell, I don’t know what is.
Oh, and by the way, when you go to square away your bill, to the left of the register is a little donation box on the counter. It goes to support this future shelter. Now — and I’m thinking out loud here — after you fill your belly and your soul, drop a few bucks into that donation box. Tell Latoya your ol’ pal Bid sent you.
We left Latoya’s with a round of hugs, tears, and a heap of “I love you’s.” And I mean a gracious plenty.
If you visit Latoya’s place on the downtown square, she and her folks will welcome you home, and I’d be willing to bet you’d leave just as we did.
If you have any question about whether there’s any place like home, just ask some of those folks who Latoya feeds each Sunday. They know a lot about homes and about how her place feels like home.
