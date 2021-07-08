At the June 17 work session of the Douglasville City Council, Community Development Director Patrice Williams presented a new Douglasville Housing Study.
According to information contained in the report:
“The City of Douglasville engaged the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) to provide technical assistance to provide an in-depth understanding of housing conditions and challenges in Douglasville and recommend strategies to help address those issues. The City of Douglasville undertook this Housing Assessment to establish a data-based foundation to understand and meet the needs of the current and future population.”
Douglasville Planning Manager April McKown responded to an email requesting comment on the study.
“The Douglasville Housing Assessment was funded through the Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP) through the ARC. Over the last two years, the City of Douglasville has noticed an uptick in multi-family development applications. To seek an understanding of why and to further recognize housing trends and housing needs in the community, the city worked hand in hand with the ARC, Georgia Conservancy and resident/stakeholders to develop a Douglasville Housing Assessment,” McKown explained.
The assessment is broken down into three sections: Community Vision, Housing Recommendations and a References/Appendix.
“The Assessment provides findings on a wide variety of demographic, housing stock, and housing affordability issues; and provides recommendations, including Best Practices from across the region and the state, to help the city move forward in meeting its current and future housing needs,” the report stated.
The Community Vision section was pulled not only from one-on-one interviews with elected officials and resident/stakeholders, but also adopted plans from the mayor and council.
From this, the report identified several points as the key vision of housing in Douglasville that included to “develop new, varied housing stock, revitalize downtown by identifying opportunities for additional housing and attracting developers, rezone and add zoning categories that allow for smaller residential lots to improve the mix of housing options, and provide public investment in land and housing redevelopment and rehabilitate homes and neighborhoods to make them safe and stable.”
“The Mayor and Council will use the assessment to help drive development decisions here in the city of Douglasville,” McKown said.
According to the report,
“The current and projected diversity of Douglasville’s age groups will demand a wider range of housing types and sizes (bedrooms per unit) accommodating young families and aging adults. Trends indicate high growth in both population and jobs for the City. Planning for housing to accommodate this growth will provide the opportunity for the city to shape and control where and how it takes place.”
The demographic and economic data collected will help to understand what type of housing current Douglasville residents want and can afford in terms of housing costs, the report said.
Ward 5 Douglasville Councilman Howard Estes was contacted by phone for comment on the study.
“We need to pursue housing at all levels for that exact reason,” Estes said.
An average home in Douglasville was valued around $196,725 in 2020, a 14.6% increase from $171,725 in 2018.
Meanwhile, there is also a shortage in the supply of homes desirable to the highest earning households in Douglasville. A lack of housing supply at higher price points is creating a ‘cascading effect,’ causing high-income households to occupy housing at lower costs than they usually might. This places an increased strain on the supply of housing affordable to middle and lower-income households, the report stated.
“That’s exactly why we wanted this study done so we could have a better read on what our needs were so we could formulate our goals and I think everybody was surprised to see that the need was really across the board,” Estes said.
Also according to the report, Douglasville is experiencing a significant growing contingent of households renting single-family homes. In 2010, 53% of the city’s housing units were owner occupied. In 2019, that figure had dropped precipitously, to 43% — the majority of occupied housing units in Douglasville are now rented.
Estes said that because home ownership offers to most families the best asset toward wealth building, the proliferation of rental homes is not really such a good trend.
Neighboring Paulding County recently set a 180-day moratorium on new development of single-family rental homes in order to allow the remainder of this year for planners there to step back and evaluate that type of growth.
“For Douglasville to meet its forecasted housing demand, it needs to add roughly 140 new units per year between 2021 and 2025,” the report noted. “Demand modeling suggests two-thirds of new housing units demanded will be owner occupied, with slightly over 10% of forecasted demand for owner-occupied homes being attached units, like townhomes or condos. One third of new housing demanded is expected to be renter-occupied. One-bedroom units are the most undersupplied housing size and would need the largest increase in new units, although new construction is needed across all sizes.”
“That’s going to give some guidance moving forward and we’re trying to alleviate that shortage when we are presented with options,” Estes said. “I think it was important for us to see hard data on what different classifications and types of housing are needed now and are anticipated to be needed in the future, so we can plan better to try and address that shortage.”
The ARC study made three major recommendations for the city that included to diversify housing stock, promote neighborhood and housing stability and encouraging leadership and communication around housing need.
Strategies to accomplish this goal are to “encourage local government taking an active role in identification and development of housing; and expanding community understanding of housing issues by means of talking about housing goals and how they impact the community at large.”
For more details and background on Douglasville’s Housing Study, visit douglasvillega.gov/douglasville-housing study.
