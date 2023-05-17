The City of Temple Planning Commission met on May 16, 2023, at 6:00 and was followed by a meeting between the Planning Commission and City Council at 6:30. Both meetings were led by Planning Commission Chairman Gary Thomas.
The only rezoning request that was discussed by the commission was a request off of West Highway 78. The request was to change from Single-family detached to General Commercial. This would coincide with the future land use map of Temple. Nobody spoke for or against during the public hearing and a motion to recommend acceptance was begun by Greg Doster and seconded by Terron Bivins. The motion passed 4-0 by the Planning Commission, Karen Powell did not vote.
The Planning Commission and City Council focused on planning what items and specifics of what staff should spend time addressing when it comes to zoning, code of ordinances, standards, and infrastructure with the direction of Temple and its housing types.The meeting was to give guidance to staff as they look into potential plans towards different types of housing that is not mentioned or needs to be potentially updated. The guidance would also help staff what information the Planning Commission and City Council would want to hear about.
There were six types of homes discussed during the meeting which were manufactured homes, modular homes, tiny homes, container homes, barndominiums, and other alternative housing.
Of the six types of homes, the Planning Commission and City Council wanted further information on five types. The one that was not included in further research was container homes which are not allowed in Carroll County.
Throughout the discussions hardship clauses, potential variances, and special use permits were recognized. For example, a potential variance that was talked about during the barndominium discussion was a variance that if awarded would permit people to live in a camper that is in a garage or on land while building a home.
One of the most discussed topics was tiny homes and what that would look like for the city of Temple.
“I have had tons of calls about tiny homes. Obviously I tell them ‘no we don’t have any standards but if you’re looking to build a tiny home development or something like that and you want to propose that to the planning commission and council that could be something that they would discuss with you,’” said City Development Technician Deidra Walker,
Chairman Thomas raised the question to Walker’s comment asking “If somebody wanted to do a tiny home development, the planning commission really couldn’t consider it because we don’t have any zoning currently that will allow it?”
A poster was being used by Deputy City Manager, Lisa Jacobson, to help organize everything for the staff, Planning Commission, and City Council. On the tiny home page of the poster, two things were written down which were “research” and “monitor lawsuits.” A heavy amount of the discussion centered around getting on the same page of what a tiny home was. Jacobson talked about this concern first by pointing out a part of Georgia’s Tiny Homes Rules and Regulations
“Most tiny homes are classified as RVs and trailers," he said. "When we are talking about tiny homes we are thinking stick homes or whatever else.”
Councilman Richard Bracknell noted the possibility of a tiny home development
“I think that you don’t want a small home in with other homes," he said. "I think that if it were possible to have an option for somebody to present it like a specific development that could be approved or rejected and have the standard for it. I don’t know that it would necessarily be a bad thing because we’re growing and we have a lot of different types of people coming into our area.”
Chairman Thomas suggested to the staff checking with surrounding cities to see what they are doing regarding tiny homes in order to make a decision that would not see Temple being the only municipality that permits them leading to Temple being filled with tiny homes.
Councilman Casey Russom voiced concern for the tiny homes.
“I can already hear how it’s going to be presented as a retirement community,” Russom said noting Bellevue Senior Living in Villa Rica as an example.
“They couldn’t fill it out with retirees and so it went to mixed and now it’s not what it was intended to be," he said.
Bracknell responded about the language being used about the people being talked about.
“I am very cognizant of that," Russom said. "We are not talking about current citizens. We are talking about future growth and we are calling it affordable housing. So when we talk in these terms we are talking about growth that starts in Atlanta, and the cost of living goes up there and it pushes to the next community, pushes to the next community, and to the next community. Then people can’t afford to live in that community anymore. We don’t want to create a safe haven or I’ll use one of our local business owners that says ‘Temple caters to poverty’, we don’t want that moniker. We don’t want to create options that are not going to bring a benefit to the town. People move to Temple because they want that small town atmosphere.”
