The City of Temple Planning Commission met on May 16, 2023, at 6:00 and was followed by a meeting between the Planning Commission and City Council at 6:30. Both meetings were led by Planning Commission Chairman Gary Thomas.

The only rezoning request that was discussed by the commission was a request off of West Highway 78. The request was to change from Single-family detached to General Commercial. This would coincide with the future land use map of Temple. Nobody spoke for or against during the public hearing and a motion to recommend acceptance was begun by Greg Doster and seconded by Terron Bivins. The motion passed 4-0 by the Planning Commission, Karen Powell did not vote.

