Housing and commercial development seem to be booming in Carrollton.
Tuesday night, the City of Carrollton Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a request from a local developer, Richard Culpepper, to rezone to mixed use a 50-acre tract of property across from where Cedar Street dead ends into the Carrollton Bypass on the east side of town. The proposal will now move to the Carrollton Mayor and Council which will consider the request for final approval at its next meeting on July 10.
According to Culpepper, founder and CEO of Culpepper Development, Inc. of Carrollton, his company has plans for a 330-unit apartment complex and six outparcels.
“We hope to start moving dirt sometime this fall,” he told the Times-Georgian during a Wednesday afternoon phone conversation.
He said that there have been inquiries from several national restaurant chains.
“Apartments will be the immediate focus of our initial development,” Culpepper, noted “but restaurants will be coming very soon thereafter. We get calls all the time from national chains that are interested in building in Carrollton.”
Additionally, the property could possibly be the site for a grocery store, gas station and other commercial establishments, but Culpepper said those entities would be in the next phase.
On the opposite side of the city at the other end of the Carrollton Bypass where it terminates at Maple Street/Highway 166 west of the University of West Georgia campus, new business and housing development has been underway for the past several months.
“Synergy breeds synergy,” Culpepper said.
“I am very optimistic that we will we start moving dirt this fall,” he added.
Regarding the current construction on the west side of town, although a grocery story and a few small retail businesses have existed at the location known as Maple Crossing for a few years, new development is underway on The Birches on Maple. The 55-year and-older planned life community is being developed by Linco Development Company, built by RaLin Construction and integrated with Tanner Health System.
An area adjacent to The Birches on Maple, The Preserve at the Birches on Maple, features single-family housing for active and independent residents.
Culpepper’s request will now go to the city council for final approval.
