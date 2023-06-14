Housing and commercial development seem to be booming in Carrollton.

Tuesday night, the City of Carrollton Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a request from a local developer, Richard Culpepper, to rezone to mixed use a 50-acre tract of property across from where Cedar Street dead ends into the Carrollton Bypass on the east side of town. The proposal will now move to the Carrollton Mayor and Council which will consider the request for final approval at its next meeting on July 10.