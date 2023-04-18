House scores five as Lady Devils advance to Elite 8

Mary House scored all five goals for Bremen as they defeated Lumpkin County 5-1 to advance to the Elite-Eight round of the state playoffs.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BREMEN — Facing two-seed Lumpkin County in the second round of 3A girls' soccer playoffs, Bremen Blue Devil Mary House scored all five goals in a 5-1 win.

The Blue Devils (15-5) will now advance to play Morgan County (16-1-1) in the Elite Eight. Morgan County defeated Long County 5-0 in round one and Jackson 7-1 in round two.

