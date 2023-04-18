House scores five as Lady Devils advance to Elite 8

BREMEN — Facing two-seed Lumpkin County in the second round of 3A girls' soccer playoffs, Bremen Blue Devil Mary House scored all five goals in a 5-1 win.
The Blue Devils (15-5) will now advance to play Morgan County (16-1-1) in the Elite Eight. Morgan County defeated Long County 5-0 in round one and Jackson 7-1 in round two.
Since both teams are one seeds, the GHSA's Universal Coin Flip determined that Bremen will host this game on April 24, since they are on the lower portion of the bracket.
Lumpkin County was a higher level of opponent for the Blue Devils compared to their first-round game against Carver, but still the Devils took control early and did not let up.
A six-minute stalemate to begin the game was broken with a free-kick score for House. The Devils kept up the pace, as sophomore wingback Gabby Worthy sprinted down the right side and dished an assist to the center of the field to House, who found the back of the net again to make it 2-0 with 29:30 showing on the clock.
After a near-miss on a corner kick almost made it 3-0, Lumpkin found life on the attack. A deep shot from the left wing glanced off goalkeeper Payton Terrell's gloves and into the net, making it 2-1 with 24 minutes left in the first half.
After this point, Bremen added four shots on goal. A goal by Bella Fields was negated for offsides, so the score stayed 2-1 Devils going into the break.
It didn't take long for Bremen to add onto their lead coming out of the half. Fields launched a long assist to House and she converted at the 36:21 mark, and five minutes later, House hit from long range—roughly 30 yards out—making it a 4-1 game.
House put the exclamation point on the win with another long-range score in front of the goal, this time roughly 20-yards out with 25 minutes left in the game.
The Devils had several more chances on corner kicks near the 15th minute and mostly kept the ball in their control for the rest of the game as it ended in a 5-1 decision.
After allowing one score in the first half, keeper Terrell more than made up for it in the second half, earning three saves for a second-half shutout.
Not counting the 2019-20 season which did not feature playoffs due to COVID-19, this marks the seventh-consecutive season Bremen's girls soccer team has advanced to the elite eight round of state playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.