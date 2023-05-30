House named State Player of the Year, reflecting an outstanding career

BREMEN — A two-sport standout from the moment she arrived on the campus of Bremen High School, graduating senior Mary House was named 3A Girls' Soccer Player of the Year for the entire state of Georgia this past week, by two different entities: DiVarsity and Georgia High School Soccer.
This marks House's third state player of the year honor from DiVarsity and her second state player of the year honor from GAHSS.
House, a forward for the Lady Blue Devils, scored 48 goals and had 20 assists this season as they made a trip to the 3A State Championship game, giving her a grand total of 151 goals for her entire high school career.
But like many high school athletes, House's success in both basketball and soccer stemmed from further back in her sports career, and she reflected upon every step it took to become the athlete she is today.
"I started playing soccer when I was six years old, and then I played at [Bremen Recreation Department] until U12," House recalled. "I would play Fall and Spring season. All-Star season was in the Spring, so that was always fun."
She says she started playing club soccer in the fourth grade when she joined the Georgia Storm, a local soccer club based in Carrollton that has youth programs as well as a semi-professional team that competes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).
House played for the Storm up until eighth grade before changing clubs to a travel-ball organization based in Marietta, called SSA or Southern Soccer Academy. She says her year-round play with SSA took her as far as Las Vegas for a showcase event, among many other trips.
But before any of that could happen, House says she tried a different activity that did not pan out the way she had hoped.
"I actually danced first before I tried soccer. Obviously that didn't stick," she said. "I did not like dance—I cried every practice."
She claims her distaste for dance was nothing to do with criticisms or other such pressures. Rather, she simply did not like dressing up and going on stage.
And as soon as dance fell through, there were plenty of alternatives, and she says she developed an interest in sports from an early age thanks to her father, Brett House, who is well-known in the Bremen area as a former baseball and football player for the Blue Devils.
When she started to work her way up on the soccer field, Bremen head coach Jason Fields says he heard about her level of talent very early in the process.
"I knew she was coming up in the sixth grade and what kind of player she was," Fields said. "She's just a phenomenal athlete. It doesn't matter if it was soccer or basketball—she could have chosen two other sports and she would have been a phenomenal athlete. Those kind of kids don't come along too often."
Coach Fields has been integral in developing several all-state caliber players in recent years, and he has also been recognized several times at the state level, being named a state girls Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career this year, as well as earning the same honor as a boys coach for the second time in his career.
With Fields leading the way, House played in two different state championship games, and likely would have played in one more, had her freshman season not been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team also narrowly missed the state championship her junior year, falling in penalty kicks in the Final Four.
House says her favorite high school soccer memory was going to the state championship game her sophomore year, recalling traveling to Savannah with her teammates and also remembering a song, "Don't Give Up on Me" from the 2019 film "Five Feet Apart" playing during warmups.
Despite college coaches showing interest in recruiting House for soccer at the next level, she says she does not plan to play collegiate soccer outside of club ball or intramurals, and she will be attending the University of Georgia to earn a degree in Physical Therapy.
