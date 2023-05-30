House named State Player of the Year, reflecting an outstanding career

Bremen's Mary House was named 3A girls soccer player of the year for the entire state of Georgia with 48 goals and 20 assists on the season.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

BREMEN — A two-sport standout from the moment she arrived on the campus of Bremen High School, graduating senior Mary House was named 3A Girls' Soccer Player of the Year for the entire state of Georgia this past week, by two different entities: DiVarsity and Georgia High School Soccer.

This marks House's third state player of the year honor from DiVarsity and her second state player of the year honor from GAHSS.

Trending Videos