The two candidates in the state House District 69 race have different opinions on how to provide access to healthcare to all Georgia residents .
Rep. Randy Nix, who has represented the district since 2007, is seeking re-election next month. But he faces a challenger in Democratic candidate Herbert Giles, a courier from Carrollton.
The district includes southern Carroll, Heard, and northern Troup counties.
During a virtual candidate forum on Wednesday night, hosted by the League of Women Voters Carrollton-Carroll County, both candidates discussed a variety of issues ranging from healthcare to state budget cuts, and racial injustice in the criminal justice system.
On health care, Nix said he favors private market solutions, which he said will “empower” residents to go and get their own health insurance through a different source. He added applying for waivers from the Affordable Care Act will add greater access to the private market for individuals.
“As far as the local and smaller hospitals, I have worked hard on trying to protect the smaller hospitals,” Nix said. “The opportunity right now is very difficult. But if we work to make sure that we support them, they are the lifeline in rural Georgia, and we can’t afford to let them close.”
Giles said the nation is not even in the top 10 across the globe when it comes to access to healthcare, and he added that Georgia ranks No. 39 in the U.S. He said expanding Medicaid is “the least we can do” to improve those standings.
He favors getting rid of pre-existing conditions as a barrier to getting healthcare and wants to establish healthcare for all in the same way that Social Security is administered.
“This is pretty much unacceptable,” he said. “Expanding Medicaid is the least we can do. I don’t think that’s what the other side has in mind, or at least they haven’t given us any indication of that. We’re seeing that a big percentage could, all of a sudden, have COVID-19 as their pre-existing condition and be denied healthcare.”
During the 2020 fiscal year, the state government made $2.2 billion in cuts to public education, higher education, behavioral health, and developmental disability and human services.
Giles said he did not favor the cuts in education because the state is already “way behind” the rest of the nation. He added that people who have disabilities need to be able to get around without having additional obstacles thrown at them.
“I do not believe that throwing money at problems fixes things,” he said. “I can understand if it was to balance the budget. There could be other cuts that could be made, but not to education.”
Nix, however, said the whole budget needs to be looked at to address the issue and said the areas that were cut make up 70% of the financial plan. He serves on the Appropriations Committee for Education in the House and said some of the funds were reallocated to employees such as school nurses that had been cut severely.
“That $2.2 billion would wipe out most state agencies if you did not cut education and if you did not cut health services,” Nix said. “If you look at our budget, you can see where our priorities are. Education is approaching 50% of our budget, so we’re saying that is a high priority. I will assure that, when we started looking at our budget, that is the last thing we wanted to cut.”
On racial injustice, Nix said he was raised during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s and ‘70s and said the nation has come a long way since then. But he added there are still several problems that have not been addressed, especially in the justice system.
“We’re at a period of time right now where we’re at an inflection point, and we can go back and revisit that and maybe get to where we need to be,” Nix said. “We passed the hate crimes law in Georgia this year. I don’t think that would have passed had it not been for the obvious situations that we have seen with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and some of the others that have occurred.”
But Giles said law enforcement needs more training in addition to adding people who are already trained in psychology to work with the police.
“You don’t want to have someone go into a situation where they are dealing with someone who has an abnormal psychological situation and is being shot at by an untrained police officer,” he said. “I think Randy is right. We need more training because six months is not enough time to do hardly anything.”
The full event can be watched on the League’s YouTube or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.