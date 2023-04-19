Remains of collapsed tree house

Remains of collapsed tree house at Banning Mills on Tuesday that sent two men to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," according to an incident report. 

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and West Georgia Ambulance all responded to a call at Banning Mills Park regarding what was described during the call as "a potential traumatic injury" on Tuesday.

According to an incident report, prior to arriving at the scene, dispatch advised first responders  that, “a treehouse fell about 30 feet with two male subjects inside of it and that there were injuries.”

