The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and West Georgia Ambulance all responded to a call at Banning Mills Park regarding what was described during the call as "a potential traumatic injury" on Tuesday.
According to an incident report, prior to arriving at the scene, dispatch advised first responders that, “a treehouse fell about 30 feet with two male subjects inside of it and that there were injuries.”
Mike Holder, owner of the property, spoke with the Times-Georgian and explained what appeared to have happened to the structure.
“It is supposed to stay balanced" Holder said. "I am not saying [the contractor] wasn’t checking it, but I went and looked at it and you can tell that the clips, nothing broke. The clips slipped and if you have two clips on there, torqued correctly that cable will break and not slip. It is almost like it is welded.”
According to the report from Deputy Mike Reed, Reed was able to identify the two male suspects that were in the collapsed treehouse as Gregory Humphries and Terry Hall. Both Hall and Humphries worked for Larry Jackson, the owner of Jackson's Renovations.
“From my understanding Gregory Humphries was transported by West Georgia Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Both men appeared to have non-life threatening injuries on the scene," said Reed in his report.
An update on the condition of the two men was unavailable at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.