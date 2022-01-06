Dear Cornbread,
You’re probably wondering why I’m writing to you, but it’s a new year and with that comes my annual trek to the weighing scale. The good news is I’m five pounds lighter than I was this time last year. As for the other good news, guess how much lighter I was 10 years ago today
I’ll let you guess, and if you’re close—I’ll let that be our little secret.
Cornbread, you’ve always been there to help me start the new year so I hope you’re not angry that you will not be a part of our annual black-eyed peas/collard greens meal to bring good luck for the next 364 days. You know me too well as do your friends the biscuit, the cinnamon roll, the croissant, the blueberry muffin, the yeast roll, a Krispy Kreme and Wonder Bread.
In other words, don’t worry. Y’all know me too well, and no matter how hard I try—you know I can’t leave you forever (or even a month).
We have traveled together for a long time, and I hope you understand in order for us to continue this journey, we must every now and then take a break. As a member of the local Charles Carroll Cornbread Society, I know my brotherhood will not be happy with me. However, the Food Police Force tells me this is healthy, and I need to work towards finding a balance.
We’ll see if that’s true.
In the meantime, I’m having a hard time knowing it will be a while before I see you again. It’s obviously carrying over into my sleep.
Cornbread, last night I dreamed about you, and you had come alive like Frosty the Snowman and had a voice as powerful as Orson Welles, but for some reason you sounded more like Wayne Garner.
“Why have you decided to leave me?” you asked. “You know if you’re not happy, you can always spread a little more butter or even mix in a few jalapeno peppers.”
“I know,” I answered. “I promise it’s not you. My blue jeans are getting tighter and I don’t want to spend a bunch of money on new clothes right now.”
“But we were so good together,” Cornbread said. “Think of all of the good times we had.”
“Believe me—I have and get teary-eyed,” I replied. “It was as though I could hear Barbra Streisand singing ‘The Way We Were’ in the background as my mind drifted back to the time you were on my plate at Harold’s Barbecue in Atlanta. I took one bite and realized you were stuffed with cracklins made from genuine pig skin. It was life changing.
“Or, that time my wife decided to cook you exactly like the one she read about in New Orleans award-winning chef John Besh’s cookbook where she dabbled a little bacon grease in the black iron skillet before pouring in your batter,” I continued. “It was more than divine.”
“You’re making me start to cry,” Cornbread whispered.
“You’ve always been there,” I told Cornbread as my stomach began to growl. “You always appeared at the right time whether it was my momma’s stove, on the counter at Maw Maw Green’s house and always in my grandfather Leonas’s glass filled with your crumbs and buttermilk.”
“Now you’re making me hungry,” Cornbread said.
“I’ve loved you whether you were cut in a triangle, baked in a muffin pan and even when you were served to me as an old-fashioned stick like they used to do at the Piccadilly,” I said.
And that’s when I woke up from my dream. Cornbread, I guess it’s time for me to leave. My hope is you won’t be mad at me, and maybe view this small departure not as a breakup but more like the time Dolly Parton left Porter Wagoner for a whole new world. On the bright side, they occasionally reconnected and performed together.
So, I’ll leave you with the words Dolly sang to Porter on her way out—
“Bitter-sweet memories,
“That’s all I’m taking with me,
“Good-bye, please don’t cry,
“‘Cause we both know that I’m not what you need,
“But I will always love you.”
Oh, yes Cornbread, I will always love you.
Sincerely,
Your biggest fan
