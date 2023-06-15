Specialized health care areas such as ICUs, operating rooms and emergency rooms are struggling to find enough nurses.
Travel nursing gained popularity during the pandemic with many choosing travel assignments to work for higher wages and increased flexibility between contracts, leaving many hospitals in need understaffed.
Based on an inquiry directed to the Tanner Health System headquartered in Carrollton, it currently has more than 40 current openings for registered nurses across its system from Wedowee, Ala, to Villa Rica, as well as opportunities for licensed practical nurses and medical assistants.
“We’re cultivating opportunities,” Michelle Hoehn, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer at Tanner, said in a statement to the Times-Georgian on Thursday.
She noted, “We’re creating opportunities through our growing clinical offerings and we’re creating opportunities for leadership through nurse governance. A lot of great nurses are staying here, and a lot of great nurses are coming here.”
Hoehn added in regard to Tanner Health System, “This is a great place to start your career — we’re committed to helping you stand on your own two feet. It’s also a great place to continue your career and teach the new generation of nurses and find those opportunities for leadership.”
The University of West Georgia has one of the largest nursing schools in the state. When speaking to the Carrollton Kiwanis Club a few months ago, Dr. Susan Welch, professor and associate dean of the School of Nursing at UWG, said that a shortage of nurses and the educators who teach them in nursing schools across the country was reaching crisis level.
“There is a shortage of nursing faculty across the country at our nursing schools,” Dr. Welch said, “and because of that thousands of aspiring nursing students are placed on long waiting lists.”
According to the March 2, 2022 issue of the Nurse Journal publication, Georgia currently has one of the lowest nurse-to-population ratios in the nation, with only 10 nurses to every 1,000 people..
“It was reported that nearly 100,000 students could not get into nursing schools because there simply was such a dire shortage of educators to teach them,” she said.
“It’s a highly competitive process,” Dr. Welch added.
All the while, Georgia is currently experiencing a severe shortage of nurses due to a growing population and an increase if the retirement of older nurses.
“The pandemic and the aging population have certainly been big factors in he growing demand for nurses,” Dr. Welch explained.
