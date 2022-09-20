An accident involving a vehicle and two horses on Saturday in Haralson County caused one of the horses to be euthanized.
According to Georgia State Patrol, vehicle one, a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS, driven by Wanda Bagwell, 62, of Waco, was traveling south on Old Hwy 100 not at its intersection, but 500 feet south of High Point Road in Haralson County.
Horse riders, Joseph Augeri, 25, of Bremen and Jenna Brown, 21, of Waco, were traveling south on Old Hwy 100 in front of the Chevrolet. According to GSP, Bagwell was following too closely and struck both horses with the front of the Chevrolet.
The first area of impact was in the southbound lane of Old Highway 100. The impact caused Brown to be removed from her horse and caused the horse she was riding to fall onto her, per GSP.
Brown’s horse got up then ran away from the scene, but was later recovered. Augeri’s horse suffered a broken leg and subsequently was euthanized, per GSP.
A witness stated that he was traveling northbound and was approaching the horses. According to GSP, he dimmed his lights to not scare the horses and noticed Bagwell’s vehicle not slowing down, then struck both horses.
A different witness stated that it appeared as if Bagwell did not use her brakes, per GSP.
According to the report Brown suffered suspected serious injuries and was taken into the hospital for treatment. The accident caused disabling damage to Bagwell’s Chevrolet.
