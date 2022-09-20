An accident involving a vehicle and two horses on Saturday in Haralson County caused one of the horses to be euthanized.

According to Georgia State Patrol, vehicle one, a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS, driven by Wanda Bagwell, 62, of Waco, was traveling south on Old Hwy 100 not at its intersection, but 500 feet south of High Point Road in Haralson County.

