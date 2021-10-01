Horace Williams

Horace Savoy Williams, 86, of Waco, Georgia, passed away at 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1935, in Waco, son of the late Quintus Carl Williams and the late Othie Madell Dewberry Williams.
He worked as a warehouse manager and inventory manager at Coca Cola Company for more than 38 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a green thumb and was able to tend to the most beautiful flowers and plentiful gardens. He had coon dogs, beagles and raised cattle.
He was a member of Five Points Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alice Corine Smith Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Millicent and Grant Callant, of Anna, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Quintus and Paula Williams, of Leesburg, Virginia, and Barton and Lawren Williams, of Waco, Barry Williams, of Elk, Washington; stepchildren, Curtis McCormick, David McCormick, Jerry McCormick, Richard McCormick, and Gloria Reynolds; sisters, Lillian Long, Annette Edwards, and Martha Connell; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepgrandchildren and step, great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Alice Pauline Williams; sisters, Imogene Wright, Margaret Williams, and Myrlean Styles; brothers, Ishmael Williams and Infant John Williams; and grandson, Nicholas Williams.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Chris Jiles officiating.
Interment will follow in Five Points Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Brad Cole, Lee Cole, Leland Styles, Nathan Connell, Tim Edwards, and Eddie Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Retha Robinson, Marian Williams, Janice Jones, and LeAnn Robinson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org, or to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org. For those who wish to send flowers, the family requests potted plants.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
