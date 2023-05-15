Mr. Horace Lee Robinson, age 93 of Carrollton, Ga died Friday, May 12, 2023.
Mr. Robinson was born on January 21, 1930 in Carroll County, Ga, the son of the late Fred Robinson and Ethel Allen Robinson.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 5:28 pm
He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he worked in many different positions during his career. Mr. Robinson was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force, was a member of Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Robinson; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Randall Crumbley of Bowdon; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Donna Robinson of Dallas; grandchildren, Chad and Amber Crumbley, Katie and Johnathan Roberts, Jacob and Jessica Robinson; great grandchildren, Pierce Crumbley, Emma Robinson; brother-in-law, Richard Meigs; sisters-in-law, Diane Jackson, Janice (Gene) Brown; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service was held Monday, May 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church. The family received friends at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church on Monday from noon until 2 p.m.
Interment was held in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Chad Crumbley, Jacob Robinson, Johnathan Roberts, Cole Fendley, Glen Brown and Mills Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 771, Carrollton, Ga 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
