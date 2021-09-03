Mr. Horace Randall “H. R.” Noles, 71, of Carrollton passed away on Aug. 30, 2021.
A private memorial service for family and friends will be held.
Mr. Noles was born on May 1, 1950, in Heard County to the late Horace Huel Noles and Glennis Frances McIntosh Noles. He was a Baptist by faith.
He worked in the maintenance department for CBS Records, which eventually became Sony Records of Carrollton.
His father, Horace, taught him how to trade from an early age, so Randall developed a knack for bartering and trading. He loved to visit antiques and collectible shops where he would buy or trade almost anything. He always carried a dollar in his pocket everywhere he went.
Earlier in his life he served his country in the Army Reserves. He was elected as the coroner for Heard County and served during the 1980’s.
He was a former member of Loftin Lodge #688 and a charter member of Sons of Confederate Veterans Heard Rangers Camp #1996.
Among his favorite pastimes was deep sea fishing, especially off the coast of Panama City.
Family members include daughter, Crystal Noles Valencia (Fabian), of Newnan; his loving companion, Karen Jennings; two sisters, Mary Ann McWhorter, of Newnan, and Elaine Noles (the late Mickey Noles), of Franklin; two brothers, Weems Richard Noles (the late Betty Noles), of Winston, and James Wesley Noles (Sherrie), of Roopville; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, he was preceded in death by nephews, Michael Noles and Russell Sibley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Carroll County Animal Shelter.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
