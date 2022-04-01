Horace Geter, 73, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel: 770-836-0044.
