In the only contested race for a seat on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, the District 5 post held for many years by Donald Nixon, Bill Kecskes said Tuesday afternoon that he is “crossing my fingers and hoping for the best.”
Meanwhile, one of his opponents, Tom Sizemore said that his first foray into running for political office “has been interesting...a brand new experience.”
“Met a lot of folks,” Sizemore said. “And I’ve been sitting on the porch today watching people go vote.”
Sizemore lives across the street from the Mt. Zion voting precinct.
He said he planned to drive to the Carroll County Elections Center on College Street in Carrollton Tuesday night to “see how things go.”
Another new political participant, Will Godbee majored in political science at the University of Georgia after graduating from Central High School in 2018.
“Yes, this is personally my first time to run for office, but I am certainly have gained a respect and appreciation for public service from my father and grandfather,” he explained.
His father, Jamie, was a Carroll County Deputy Sheriff for 16 years.
“And my grandad, Jimmy, ran twice for the county commission when I was very young,” Godbee said.
“As for me, I believe that our district could be represented better than it has been, so I decided to run,” he stated.
Regarding his plans on election night, Godbee, who is running against District 4 County Commission incumbent Steve Fuller, said that he would probably listen to the early returns on the radio and go down to the elections center later in the evening.
Debbie Neal, who is facing three challengers, Vicki Johnson Anderson, Danny S. Bailey, and Kenneth Huddleston, said her campaign for the District 6 County Commission seat currently held by George Chambers, has been “different.”
“Just in the last couple of weeks I’ve seen my son get married, and I was attacked by a dog and ended up in the ER to get stitches,” Neal said.
“But I’ve enjoyed getting out and meeting people. It has been quite an experience,” Miles said.
