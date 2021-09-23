The story reads like fiction. A family name that represented a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina, where three successive generations controlled the local prosecutor's office. A string of bloody killings. As many twists and turns as Spanish moss in the low-country where the drama unfolded. Variations on the theme play out every day. Names, places, and outcomes change. Heartbreak is the same.
This tragedy centers around Alex Murdaugh, 53, a prominent lawyer. His wife, Maggie and son Paul were found fatally shot in June. The bodies were discovered by Murdaugh. He recently resigned from his law firm and said he would enter rehab.
There have been curveballs in the investigation, including Murdaugh's alleged misuse of millions from his law firm, leading to the suspension of his law license, allegations of a $10 million insurance fraud scheme, an assisted-suicide attempt and an opioid addiction.
For the last 20 years, many people fed Murdaugh’s drug habit. These individuals took advantage of his sickness and ability to pay substantial funds for illegal drugs. While in his mentally ill, drug addicted and grieving state, believing that ending his life was his only option, Murdaugh enlisted a man to shoot and kill him.
When he turned himself in, accused of attempting to stage his own murder, his lawyer said, “If anyone wants to see the face of what opioid addiction does — you're looking at it.” According to University of South Carolina professor Christina Applegate, the public fall of Murdaugh underscores how opioid abuse can ravage people of all backgrounds.
Opiates include opium, morphine and codeine, and are made from poppy plants. Opioids are synthetic or partly synthetic. Opioids like fentanyl are driving the increasing overdose deaths.
Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, heroin or oxycodone. Drug dealers often sell fentanyl as fake oxycodone. Some dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. That’s because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option.
My son, Kaliq, an Atlanta police sergeant, has more experience with bad batches of fentanyl-laced heroine than he can count. At the worst, he saw four overdose deaths in one day, in the same area. He resorted to warning users, ”Don’t get your fix on this block. Get it somewhere else.” After he clocked out of work, he mourned the people who died. He said it takes a while to get used to death.
My brother Bob met a man in the exercise room at their resident’s club. Bob had seen him before, and they exchanged greetings as they worked out. One day, the man opened up about his son, who was 29 when he died from a drug overdose. The father just shrugged his shoulders.
Sometimes, shrugging is all a parent to do, when dealing with a drug-addicted child.
Times-Georgian managing editor Bruce Guthrie wrote that he would wear purple August 31. He wore the color on International Overdose Awareness Day to stand with those who have lost loved ones, especially children, to overdose. The message is that the tragedy of overdose is preventable.
Cody Shawn Guthrie died March 16, 2021 of fentanyl toxicity. He was Bruce’s firstborn child, only son, and left this world at the age of 29. There’s no greater pain than the pain of losing a child. Cody’s death kindled a fire in Bruce to fight against the manufacture, distribution and use of illegal fentanyl.
When it rains, the sky is crying. When there’s a hurricane, Mother Nature is furious. The morning outer bands of Hurricane Ida came calling, rain poured in fury. I ate a blueberry muffin, drank hot tea, thought about Cody, and wrote:
Breakfast With the Enemy
Today, I had breakfast with Ida,
and I know all the reasons why
why I am saddened with heartbreak
and gloom pours down from the sky.
See, Ida, she is no girlfriend
she’s really bad news in disguise
she visited wrapped in a storm
left lessons that might yet prove wise.
Ida blew in on her warm fronts
bringing currents angry with rain
‘cause just when our long war had ended
much-needed peace started with pain.
It’s been a long time building
this dampened outpouring of grief
it built up, festered with misery
then rained down, like hell, in relief.
Ida, the storm, is a metaphor
for sadness that threatens our time
on Earth, as we battle the demons
of COVID and drugs and of crime.
Storms in our lives that we fight with
sometimes we win, or we lose
we tell the tales, and we bear the scars
it’s unfair that we don’t get to choose.
I didn’t know this would happen
in our topsy turvy world of woe
if Ida known this would happen
Ida prayed more and played more. And so,
sometimes, I just have to cry.
Nothing left to do, I am sure
except wait for the next hurricane
and cope, and I hope, and endure.
